Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Back in starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Fermin (head) will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday against the Angels.

Fermin missed the Padres' last two games after taking a foul tip off his mask Wednesday, but he's been given the go-ahead to return behind the plate Saturday. The 30-year-old backstop hasn't found much offensive success in the early going, slashing .161/.270/.226 through his first 15 games.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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