Freddy Fermin News: Back in starting nine
Fermin (head) will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday against the Angels.
Fermin missed the Padres' last two games after taking a foul tip off his mask Wednesday, but he's been given the go-ahead to return behind the plate Saturday. The 30-year-old backstop hasn't found much offensive success in the early going, slashing .161/.270/.226 through his first 15 games.
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