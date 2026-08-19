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Freddy Fermin News: Back on bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Fermin had started behind the plate in three of the previous four contests but will cede catching duties to Luis Campusano for the series finale at Citi Field. The two backstops are likely to be used in a near-even timeshare moving forward, with Fermin's defensive prowess allowing him to retain playing time despite Campusano having been the far more productive hitter.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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