Freddy Fermin News: Belts second homer of spring
Fermin went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in a Cactus League win over Cleveland on Saturday.
Fermin gave the Padres an 8-4 lead with his two-run blast in the fifth inning. The former Royal is locked into the starting catcher role for the Padres this season after spending several years backing up Salvador Perez in Kanas City. Fermin has been swinging a hot bat this spring, posting a .458/.480/.833 slash line with two homers, 10 RBI and nine runs through nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Fermin See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West2 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 20262 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club16 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap32 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Fermin See More