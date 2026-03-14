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Freddy Fermin News: Belts second homer of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Fermin went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in a Cactus League win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Fermin gave the Padres an 8-4 lead with his two-run blast in the fifth inning. The former Royal is locked into the starting catcher role for the Padres this season after spending several years backing up Salvador Perez in Kanas City. Fermin has been swinging a hot bat this spring, posting a .458/.480/.833 slash line with two homers, 10 RBI and nine runs through nine games.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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