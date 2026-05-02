Freddy Fermin News: Idle Saturday
Fermin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Fermin and Luis Campusano have seen a nearly even split in playing time behind the plate so far this year, though Saturday will mark the third time in four games that the latter has received the nod to start.
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