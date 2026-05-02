Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Fermin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Fermin and Luis Campusano have seen a nearly even split in playing time behind the plate so far this year, though Saturday will mark the third time in four games that the latter has received the nod to start.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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