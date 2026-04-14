Freddy Fermin News: Idle Tuedsay
Fermin isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Fermin will get a chance to regroup Tuesday after slashing just .190/.308/.286 over 10 games since the beginning of April. While he sits, Luis Campusano will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
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