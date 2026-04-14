Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Idle Tuedsay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Fermin isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Fermin will get a chance to regroup Tuesday after slashing just .190/.308/.286 over 10 games since the beginning of April. While he sits, Luis Campusano will start behind the plate and bat eighth.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Fermin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Fermin See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
23 days ago