Freddy Fermin News: Not in Friday's lineup
Fermin is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Rockies on Friday.
Fermin will take a seat for the second time in three games while Luis Campusano starts behind the dish and bats eighth while forming a battery with Walker Buehler. Through 11 regular-season games, Fermin has gone 5-for-27 (.185) with five runs scored, two doubles and one RBI.
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