Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:21pm

Fermin is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Rockies on Friday.

Fermin will take a seat for the second time in three games while Luis Campusano starts behind the dish and bats eighth while forming a battery with Walker Buehler. Through 11 regular-season games, Fermin has gone 5-for-27 (.185) with five runs scored, two doubles and one RBI.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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