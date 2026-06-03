Freddy Fermin News: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Fermin has yet to pick up a hit since May 14, as he is in the midst of an 0-for-26 slide at the plate, and will once again receive the day-off. Rodolfo Duran will replace him at catcher and bat ninth in the order.
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