Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 12:37pm

Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Fermin has yet to pick up a hit since May 14, as he is in the midst of an 0-for-26 slide at the plate, and will once again receive the day-off. Rodolfo Duran will replace him at catcher and bat ninth in the order.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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