Freddy Fermin News: Playing time ticking up
Fermin will start at catcher and will bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
The start for Fermin marks his fourth over the last six contests, as he may have inched back ahead of Luis Campusano in the Padres' catcher pecking order. Fermin is slashing .312/.323/.426 so far in the second half, though he's hit only one home run across 23 games.
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