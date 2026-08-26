Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Playing time ticking up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Fermin will start at catcher and will bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

The start for Fermin marks his fourth over the last six contests, as he may have inched back ahead of Luis Campusano in the Padres' catcher pecking order. Fermin is slashing .312/.323/.426 so far in the second half, though he's hit only one home run across 23 games.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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