Freddy Fermin News: Receiving break Sunday
Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The Padres will give Fermin the afternoon off after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series. Rodolfo Duran will catch for starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the final game against St. Louis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Fermin See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Fermin See More