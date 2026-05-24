Freddy Fermin News: Receiving rest Sunday
Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Fermin will get a breather for Sunday's day game after he had started behind the plate in three of the Friars' last four contests. Rodolfo Duran will handle catching duties in the series finale.
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