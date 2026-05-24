Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Receiving rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Fermin will get a breather for Sunday's day game after he had started behind the plate in three of the Friars' last four contests. Rodolfo Duran will handle catching duties in the series finale.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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