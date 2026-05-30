Freddy Fermin News: Resting Saturday
Fermin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Fermin is currently stuck in an 0-for-23 stretch at the plate, so the Padres will give him a day to collect himself Saturday while Rodolfo Duran starts at catcher, batting ninth.
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