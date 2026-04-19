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Freddy Fermin News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

After taking a foul tip off his catcher's mask and being forced out of Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Mariners, Fermin didn't appear in the Padres' subsequent two games. He returned to the lineup Saturday and caught all nine innings of the Padres' 4-1 win, going 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs. Fermin didn't experience any reported setbacks coming out of that contest, so he's presumably just getting some rest for a day game after a night game.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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