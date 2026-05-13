Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

He'll hit the bench after starting behind the plate in three of the Padres' previous four contests. Rodolfo Duran will step in as the Friars' starting catcher Wednesday.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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