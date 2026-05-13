Freddy Fermin News: Resting Wednesday
Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
He'll hit the bench after starting behind the plate in three of the Padres' previous four contests. Rodolfo Duran will step in as the Friars' starting catcher Wednesday.
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