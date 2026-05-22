Freddy Fermin News: Sitting Friday
Fermin is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Athletics on Friday.
Fermin will get a breather Friday while Rodolfo Duran starts behind home plate and bats ninth. Fermin has struggled at the plate this season, and since May 1 he's gone 5-for-40 (.125) with a 2:9 BB:K.
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