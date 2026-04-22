Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Fermin is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday.

With Fermin opening Wednesday's game on the bench, Luis Campusano will serve behind home plate and bat eighth while catching pitches from Walker Buehler. Fermin has struggled at the plate this season, slashing .194/.333/.278 with two RBI and nine runs scored over 45 plate appearances.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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