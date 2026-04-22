Freddy Fermin News: Sitting Wednesday
Fermin is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday.
With Fermin opening Wednesday's game on the bench, Luis Campusano will serve behind home plate and bat eighth while catching pitches from Walker Buehler. Fermin has struggled at the plate this season, slashing .194/.333/.278 with two RBI and nine runs scored over 45 plate appearances.
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