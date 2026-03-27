Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Takes seat in second game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Fermin is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Tigers.

Fermin was behind the dish for Thursday's opener, but he will yield to Luis Campusano for the second game of the series. The playing time between the two catchers this season will likely tilt slightly toward Fermin.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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