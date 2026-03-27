Freddy Fermin News: Takes seat in second game
Fermin is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Tigers.
Fermin was behind the dish for Thursday's opener, but he will yield to Luis Campusano for the second game of the series. The playing time between the two catchers this season will likely tilt slightly toward Fermin.
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