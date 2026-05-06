Freddy Fermin News: Taking back control of catcher job
Fermin will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Though Luis Campusano boasts an OPS that's 447 points higher than Fermin's season mark of .511, the latter's defensive acumen appears to be enough to keep him atop the depth chart for now. Fermin will stick in the starting nine Wednesday for the fourth time in six games.
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