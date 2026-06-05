Freddy Fermin News: Taking seat Friday
Fermin isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Fermin is still searching for his first hit since May 14, so the Padres will sit him down Friday in favor of Rodolfo Duran while they try to find offensive production from the catcher spot.
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