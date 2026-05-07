Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Fermin isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Fermin will step out of the lineup Thursday to allow Rodolfo Duran to make his MLB debut starting at catcher and batting ninth.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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