Freddy Fermin News: Taking seat Thursday
Fermin isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Fermin will step out of the lineup Thursday to allow Rodolfo Duran to make his MLB debut starting at catcher and batting ninth.
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