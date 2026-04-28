Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Fermin isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Fermin will step out of the lineup Tuesday after going 1-for-11 with an RBI and a run scored across his last three starts. Luis Campusano will handle catching duties instead and bat seventh.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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