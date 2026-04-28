Freddy Fermin News: Taking seat Tuesday
Fermin isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Fermin will step out of the lineup Tuesday after going 1-for-11 with an RBI and a run scored across his last three starts. Luis Campusano will handle catching duties instead and bat seventh.
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