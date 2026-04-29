Freddy Fermin News: Yielding to Campusano again
Fermin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Cubs.
Luis Campusano started Tuesday night at catcher and will be back behind the plate for Wednesday's matinee. It's been a nearly even split in playing time at catcher this season between Fermin (16 starts) and Campusano (14 starts).
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