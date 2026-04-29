Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Yielding to Campusano again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Fermin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Cubs.

Luis Campusano started Tuesday night at catcher and will be back behind the plate for Wednesday's matinee. It's been a nearly even split in playing time at catcher this season between Fermin (16 starts) and Campusano (14 starts).

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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