Freddy Fermin News: Yields to Campusano on Monday
Fermin is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Giants.
Fermin and Luis Campusano have alternated starts at catcher in the first four games of the season for the Padres. It will be Campusano catching and batting ninth in Monday's series opener.
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