Freddy Peralta Injury: Starting Monday vs. Cleveland

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Peralta (groin) is scheduled to start against the Guardians on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta tweaked his groin near the end of his last start against the Cubs this past Sunday. He was able to throw a bullpen session Friday without issue, and the 28-year-old right-hander is on track to take the hill for the Brewers on Monday while Chad Patrick gets the start against the Rays on Sunday. Peralta is 4-2 in eight starts with a 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across 45.1 innings.