Freddy Peralta headshot

Freddy Peralta News: Allows just two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Peralta (1-3) took the loss Friday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings pitched.

It wasn't Peralta's most efficient outing, working through just 5.2 innings on 95 pitches, but it could be argued he still deserved better as he allowed just two runs. The 29-year-old hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since his first in a Mets uniform, but the run support hasn't been there in that time as he holds a 0-3 record in those starts. The encouraging part was that the strikeout stuff was there for the right-hander as he fanned a season-high eight batters, giving him 36 in 32.1 innings pitched so far. His next scheduled chance to add to those numbers will be Thursday against the Nationals.

Freddy Peralta
New York Mets
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