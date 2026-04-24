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Freddy Peralta News: Allows just two runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 1:40pm

Peralta (1-3) took the loss Friday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight batters in 5.2 innings.

It wasn't Peralta's most efficient outing, as he worked through just 5.2 innings on 95 pitches, but it could be argued he still deserved better as he allowed just two runs. The 29-year-old hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since his first in a Mets uniform, but the run support hasn't been there in that time as he holds an 0-3 record in his past five starts. The encouraging part was that the strikeout stuff was there for the right-hander, as he fanned a season-high eight batters, giving him 36 in 32.1 innings so far. His next scheduled chance to add to those numbers will be Thursday against the Nationals.

Freddy Peralta
New York Mets
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