Freddy Peralta News: Blanks Detroit for sixth win
Peralta (6-11) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Tigers. He struck out four without walking a batter.
Detroit never even got a runner into scoring position against Peralta, who fired 50 of 81 pitches for strikes for his second quality start in four outings with Tampa Bay, and his first win since June 14. Since being dealt to the Rays at the trade deadline, the right-hander has a 3.80 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 23.2 innings. Peralta will look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the team that traded him, the Mets.
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