Freddy Peralta News: Confirmed as Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Peralta will start Opening Day on March 27 against the Yankees, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He will presumably be opposed by Gerrit Cole, although the Yankees have not yet confirmed as much. It will be the second straight Opening Day assignment for Peralta, who collected a 3.68 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 200:68 K:BB over 173.2 innings covering 32 starts during the 2024 regular season.

