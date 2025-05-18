Freddy Peralta News: Cruises to fifth win

Peralta (5-3) earned the win Sunday against the Twins, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The only blemish on the Milwaukee ace's 90-pitch performance was a Royce Lewis solo homer in the fourth inning. Peralta has been a dependable starter over his last six outings, going 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB across 27.1 innings. Through 55.2 total frames, the 28-year-old sports a 2.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 9.2 K/9. Peralta is currently scheduled to make his next start against the feeble Pirates in Pittsburgh next weekend.