Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Freddy Peralta headshot

Freddy Peralta News: Cruises to fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Peralta (5-3) earned the win Sunday against the Twins, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The only blemish on the Milwaukee ace's 90-pitch performance was a Royce Lewis solo homer in the fourth inning. Peralta has been a dependable starter over his last six outings, going 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB across 27.1 innings. Through 55.2 total frames, the 28-year-old sports a 2.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 9.2 K/9. Peralta is currently scheduled to make his next start against the feeble Pirates in Pittsburgh next weekend.

Freddy Peralta
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now