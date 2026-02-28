Freddy Peralta News: Dazzles in spring debut for Mets
Peralta struck out three over three perfect innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Making his first start of the spring, Peralta fired 18 of 29 pitches for strikes while fanning Jose Fermin, Nathan Church and Blaze Jordan. The 29-year-old right-hander had been named the Mets' Opening Day starter earlier in the day, and he heads into his first season in Queens having reached 200 strikeouts in each of the last three seasons for the Brewers, posting a 3.40 ERA and 1.14 WHIP during that time with a 10.7 K/9.
