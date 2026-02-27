Freddy Peralta headshot

Freddy Peralta News: Draws Opening Day start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza named Peralta the team's Opening Day starter Friday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Peralta was the obvious choice after landing with the Mets via trade in January. The veteran right-hander logged a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 204:66 K:BB over 176.2 innings covering 33 regular-season starts for the Brewers in 2025. He will be matched up against Paul Skenes and the Pirates on March 26.

Freddy Peralta
New York Mets
