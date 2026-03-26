Freddy Peralta News: Earns the win on Opening Day

Peralta (1-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six over five innings.

The right-hander looked shaky early in his season debut, giving up a two-run homer to the second batter he faced, Brandon Lowe, but quickly regrouped and found his rhythm, striking out the next four hitters and retiring eight consecutive batters in a great stretch. Despite the trouble with the long ball, the 29-year-old posted a respectable outing Thursday with optimism for better days as he's coming off a strong 2025 campaign in which he went 17-6, the most wins in the NL, with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 204 strikeouts.