Freddy Peralta News: Earns third win Tuesday

Peralta (3-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Peralta gave up both of his runs in the second inning, including a solo homer by Dillon Dingler, but quickly settled in afterward and dominated the rest of the outing. The right-hander closed by retiring 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. Peralta continues to provide steady length, now going at least five innings in eight of his nine starts this season. After going six consecutive starts without a win, he's now picked up victories in back-to-back outings. Peralta owns a 3.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB across 49.1 innings and is scheduled for a difficult matchup against the Yankees his next time out.