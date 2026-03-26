Freddy Peralta News: Earns win on Opening Day

Peralta (1-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six over five innings.

The right-hander looked shaky early in his season debut, giving up a two-run homer to the second batter he faced, Brandon Lowe, but quickly regrouped and found his rhythm, striking out the next four hitters and retiring eight consecutive batters in a great stretch. Peralta served up another home run to Lowe in the third, but despite the trouble with the long ball, the 29-year-old righty was able to pick up the win in his Mets debut. Better days are likely ahead, as he's coming off a strong 2025 regular season, during which he led the NL in wins with a 17-6 record and a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 204 strikeouts.