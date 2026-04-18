Freddy Peralta headshot

Freddy Peralta News: Fades late in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 3:49pm

Peralta (1-2) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 4-2 to the Cubs, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was locked in a 1-1 pitchers' duel with Jameson Taillon through five innings, but Peralta ran out of gas with two outs in the sixth, walking two straight batters before getting lifted after 93 pitches (54 strikes) and watching both come around to score. Peralta has allowed three runs or fewer in four straight outings but hasn't been rewarded with a win in any of them as the Mets' offense continues to struggle. He'll take a 4.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 26.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Rockies.

Freddy Peralta
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
12 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
20 days ago