Freddy Peralta headshot

Freddy Peralta News: Falls to Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 4:59pm

Peralta (5-10) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

After Peralta held Baltimore scoreless through his first four innings, the Rays turned to the bullpen with two outs and two on in the fifth. Garrett Cleavinger would then give up back-to-back hits, allowing both inherited runners to score and sticking Peralta with his 10th loss of the year. Through three starts with Tampa, Peralta has given up 12 runs across 14.1 innings. Overall, his ERA sits at 5.27 with a 1.48 WHIP and 123:53 K:BB across 25 starts (128 innings) between the Rays and Mets this season. Peralta is currently in line for a rematch with the Orioles on the road his next time out.

Freddy Peralta
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Week 19 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 19 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
12 days ago