Freddy Peralta News: Falls to Baltimore

Peralta (5-10) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

After Peralta held Baltimore scoreless through his first four innings, the Rays turned to the bullpen with two outs and two on in the fifth. Garrett Cleavinger would then give up back-to-back hits, allowing both inherited runners to score and sticking Peralta with his 10th loss of the year. Through three starts with Tampa, Peralta has given up 12 runs across 14.1 innings. Overall, his ERA sits at 5.27 with a 1.48 WHIP and 123:53 K:BB across 25 starts (128 innings) between the Rays and Mets this season. Peralta is currently in line for a rematch with the Orioles on the road his next time out.