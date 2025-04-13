Freddy Peralta News: Generates 16 whiffs in no-decision

Peralta did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-2 loss at Arizona, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

The Diamondbacks ran up the pitch count on Peralta, as the Milwaukee right-hander required 104 pitches -- only 58 of which were strikes -- to complete 16 outs. Despite being chased before completing the sixth inning, Peralta managed to generate an impressive 16 whiffs. He now owns a 2.31 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 23.1 innings. The 28-year-old is currently slated to make his next start against the Athletics at home this weekend.