Freddy Peralta News: Goes five scoreless innings
Peralta (2-3) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out one over five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Wednesday.
Peralta's start was pushed back a day due to Tuesday's rainout. He threw 56 of 91 pitches for strikes in this outing, and the Mets built up enough of the lead to overcome the bullpen's struggles. This was Peralta's first win since Opening Day, and it's his first scoreless outing as a Met. He now has a 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 43.1 innings over eight starts this season. Peralta's next start is projected to come at home versus the Tigers, which could be the first in a two-start week for the right-hander.
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