Freddy Peralta News: Lacks command in no-decision

Peralta didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on two hits and six walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Peralta really labored Sunday, tossing just 44 of his 96 pitches for strikes while tying a career worst in walks allowed. Control has proven to be a persistent problem for the 29-year-old right-hander, who has issued multiple free passes in eight of his 10 starts on the year. Peralta has yet to work into the seventh inning this year, but he's pitched at least five frames in nine outings en route to producing a steady 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB over 54.1 innings. He's set to face the division-rival Marlins his next time out.