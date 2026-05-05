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Freddy Peralta News: Mets-Rockies contest postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Peralta will no longer start Tuesday after the Mets' game versus the Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up Thursday. Peralta now lines up to take the ball Wednesday, while Christian Scott should be bumped back a day to Thursday.

Freddy Peralta
New York Mets
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