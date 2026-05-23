Freddy Peralta News: Mixed results in fourth loss
Peralta (3-4) took the loss Saturday against the Marlins, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out nine.
The 29-year-old right-hander provided his longest outing of the season so far, fanning a season-high nine as well. However, it was the first time that Peralta gave up more than three runs since his Opening Day start against the Pirates, and he did surrender a season-worst eight knocks. Peralta is set to carry a healthy 3.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 63:27 K:BB across 61.1 innings into a rematch with Miami next week, this time back at Citi Field in Queens.
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