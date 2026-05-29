Freddy Peralta News: No-decision vs. Miami
Peralta did not factor into Friday's decision against the Marlins, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.2 innings.
Peralta retired the first six batters he faced in Friday's start, but he proceeded to give up four runs over the next three frames, though two were unearned due to a fielding error by Mark Vientos in the fifth inning. It was just the second time in 12 starts that Peralta failed to complete five innings, and he now sits at a 3.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 68:28 K:BB across 66 innings. His next start is slated for next week against the Mariners in Seattle.
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