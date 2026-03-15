Freddy Peralta News: On track for Opening Day

Peralta allowed one run on one hit and one walks over four innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out six.

Facing a Houston lineup headlined by Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa, Peralta fired 39 of 56 pitches for strikes as he continues to build up ahead of his first Opening Day assignment for the Mets. The right-hander has a 2.70 ERA and 12:2 K:BB through 10 spring innings.