Freddy Peralta headshot

Freddy Peralta News: On track for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Peralta allowed one run on one hit and one walks over four innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out six.

Facing a Houston lineup headlined by Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa, Peralta fired 39 of 56 pitches for strikes as he continues to build up ahead of his first Opening Day assignment for the Mets. The right-hander has a 2.70 ERA and 12:2 K:BB through 10 spring innings.

Freddy Peralta
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2
Author Image
KC Joyner
10 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago