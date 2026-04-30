Freddy Peralta News: Settles for no-decision Thursday

Peralta didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Nationals, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

A throwing error by Peralta himself prevented two of the runs from being earned, much to the benefit of fantasy managers. The 29-year-old right-hander has been a steady presence in the rotation for the reeling Mets, pitching at least five innings in all seven of his starts thus far, but he has walked multiple batters in six straight outings. Peralta has a solid 3.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 42:16 K:BB over 38.1 frames, but he should be tested during a tough matchup in Colorado tentatively set for his next outing.