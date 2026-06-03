Freddy Peralta News: Sharp in fourth win
Peralta (4-4) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing a run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.
Peralta's day got off to an ominous start, as he surrendered a home run to J.P. Crawford to lead off the bottom of the first inning. However, he'd stop the damage there, blanking Seattle over his final five frames en route to his fourth win this season. It's also Peralta's first quality start in his last four outings -- he had posted a subpar 4.37 ERA across 22.2 innings in his prior four starts. Overall, Peralta's ERA sits at 3.38 with a 1.31 WHIP and 74:30 K:BB across 72 innings this season. He's currently lined up to face the Cardinals at home his next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 295 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More