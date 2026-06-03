Freddy Peralta News: Sharp in fourth win

Peralta (4-4) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing a run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Peralta's day got off to an ominous start, as he surrendered a home run to J.P. Crawford to lead off the bottom of the first inning. However, he'd stop the damage there, blanking Seattle over his final five frames en route to his fourth win this season. It's also Peralta's first quality start in his last four outings -- he had posted a subpar 4.37 ERA across 22.2 innings in his prior four starts. Overall, Peralta's ERA sits at 3.38 with a 1.31 WHIP and 74:30 K:BB across 72 innings this season. He's currently lined up to face the Cardinals at home his next time out.