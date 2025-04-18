Freddy Peralta News: Strong in second win

Peralta (2-1) allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

Peralta has allowed no more than two runs in any of his five starts so far. He threw 55 of 93 pitches for strikes in this contest and came away with his second in of the season, both of which have come over the last three starts. He's now at a 1.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB across 28.1 innings. Peralta's next start is expected to be on the road versus the Giants.