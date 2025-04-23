Fantasy Baseball
Freddy Peralta headshot

Freddy Peralta News: Throws five innings once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Peralta (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Giants after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Although the right-hander yielded a season-high three runs, he tossed at least five innings in his sixth consecutive start to open the campaign. Peralta was mostly sailing until the sixth inning, when three inherited runners scored after he allowed three straight baserunners to cause his exit. Peralta still holds a strong 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB over 33.1 innings this year, and he'll have a prime opportunity to rebound from Wednesday's showing in his next scheduled start against the White Sox.

Freddy Peralta
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
