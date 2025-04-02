Freddy Peralta News: Ties career high with eight innings

Peralta struck out eight but didn't factor in the decision Wednesday versus the Royals after giving up one run on two hits and no walks over eight innings.

The right-hander surrendered a run on two hits during the second inning but otherwise didn't allow a baserunner as he retired the final 19 batters he faced. Peralta's eight frames tied a career high, which he first achieved in April of 2019 during his second MLB season. He induced 22 swinging strikes while putting 66 of his 97 pitches in the zone. Peralta has a 2.08 ERA with a 16:1 K:BB in 13 frames through his first two starts of the year, and he lines up to pitch again early next week versus the Rockies at Coors Field.