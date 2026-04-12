Freddy Peralta headshot

Freddy Peralta News: Tough-luck loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Peralta (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Athletics, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Peralta was touched up for a pair of extra-base hits, with one leaving the yard off the bat of Nick Kurtz in the third inning. It was an otherwise strong outing by the star right-hander, who registered his longest start of the year thus far and has fanned at least five in each of his first four appearances. Peralta owns a quality 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 21 frames, and he'll be trying to build off Sunday's performance next weekend versus the Cubs.

Freddy Peralta
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Peralta See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago