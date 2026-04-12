Freddy Peralta News: Tough-luck loss Sunday
Peralta (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Athletics, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.
Peralta was touched up for a pair of extra-base hits, with one leaving the yard off the bat of Nick Kurtz in the third inning. It was an otherwise strong outing by the star right-hander, who registered his longest start of the year thus far and has fanned at least five in each of his first four appearances. Peralta owns a quality 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 21 frames, and he'll be trying to build off Sunday's performance next weekend versus the Cubs.
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