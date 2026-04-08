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Freddy Peralta News: Undone by late struggle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Peralta did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

Peralta cruised through the first four innings, keeping Arizona off the board, but ran into trouble in the fifth. Despite opening the frame with consecutive strikeouts, a single and two walks loaded the bases and forced his exit, and all three inherited runners eventually came around to score. The right-hander needed 101 pitches to record just 14 outs, as Arizona consistently extended at-bats with foul balls, and a fielding error behind him added to the pitch count. While the strikeout ability was there, inefficiency and an inability to finish hitters ultimately cut his outing short. Peralta now owns a 4.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 19:5 K:BB across 15 innings this season.

Freddy Peralta
New York Mets
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