Freddy Tarnok

Freddy Tarnok News: Healthy for start of Triple-A season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Tarnok (ankle) struck out two batters and gave up one unearned run on one hit and no walks over three innings Sunday for Triple-A Jacksonville in its 2-1 extra-inning win over Nashville.

Tarnok attended big-league camp with the Marlins as a non-roster invitee, but he saw his longshot bid for the Opening Day roster come to an end after spraining his left ankle early in camp. The right-hander had sufficient time to heal up from the injury and kept ramped up ahead of the minor-league season, allowing him to claim a spot in the Jacksonville rotation.

Freddy Tarnok
Miami Marlins
