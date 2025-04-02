Freddy Tarnok News: Healthy for start of Triple-A season

Tarnok (ankle) struck out two batters and gave up one unearned run on one hit and no walks over three innings Sunday for Triple-A Jacksonville in its 2-1 extra-inning win over Nashville.

Tarnok attended big-league camp with the Marlins as a non-roster invitee, but he saw his longshot bid for the Opening Day roster come to an end after spraining his left ankle early in camp. The right-hander had sufficient time to heal up from the injury and kept ramped up ahead of the minor-league season, allowing him to claim a spot in the Jacksonville rotation.